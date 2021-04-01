first data and images of the new SUV

The unprecedented VW Taigo is the new SUV that the German firm will manufacture in our country, it shares a technical platform with the Nivus and will begin to be sold at the end of the year.

First official image of the VW Taigo 2021

The third vehicle than Volkswagen will manufacture in the Navarra Landaben plant in Pamplona already has a name: the unpublished Taigo. It’s about a small coupe-looking SUV that shares a technical platform with the new Nivus made in Brazil and whose arrival on the market is initially planned for the end of 2021.

With the official announcement made by VW, the Taigo will join the Navarra assembly chain to existing models pole and T-Cross. In the case of the Taigo, it is already anticipated that it will be a SUV-type body vehicle which will compete in the small car segment. In this way, it is more than likely that in its technical development most of the evolutions made in the VW Group transverse common platform for small cars and SUVs, that is, the MQB-A0 architecture.

2021 VW Taigo rear view

At the moment, the German brand based in Wolfsburg has announced very few official details of the new Taigo, although it has ensured that the new vehicle will be launched on the market with efficient TSI gasoline engines (with the possibility that some version can be associated with the 48V mild-hybrid light hybridization system), LED headlights as standard, a fully digitized interior and a wide catalog of safety systems and driving assistance technologies.

Regarding specific details of its design, initially the German manufacturer has published only three images as sketches that anticipate the image of this new vehicle. At the beginning of summer, its international presentation is scheduled. We will continue to inform …

2021 VW Taigo rear detail