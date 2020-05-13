The National Center for Hurricanes from Miami, in the United States, warned of the generation of a possible cyclone for the next weekend.

The agency detailed that it is a low pressure area, which could be generated in the northeast of the Bahamas. Environmental conditions could move northwest over the Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) added that within the next five days, there is a 70 percent chance that an event will form. cyclonic.

An area of ​​low pressure is expected to develop this weekend to the northeast of the Bahamas. Environmental

conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/ypMZ099QP6 – National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 12, 2020

Hurricanes, with more activity this year

On the other hand, Colorado State University predicted that hurricanes generated in the Atlantic Ocean will have an activity “higher than the annual average”.

In its forecast that it makes every year, the institution detailed that 16 storms could be generated with winds greater than 180 kilometers per hour, in contrast to the average of 12 storms that occur per season.

Specialists added that of the 16 storms, eight could become hurricanes and of them, four would reach category 3, and even a higher classification. This exceeds the average of six hurricanes, three of them important, that happen every year, according to NOAA.

With information from Sipse and Todo Noticias.

It may interest you:

They beat and bathe with chlorine a paramedic who distributed mouth masks, in Guerrero

Man went to the doctor for back pain and found he has three kidneys