First criticisms of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead

The movie Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder’s epic return to cinema outside of the superhero genre and we can already read the first reviews.

On Army of the dead from Zack snyder, a group of mercenaries enter Las Vegas to rob a casino in which there is a lot of money stored. But the big problem is that the “city of sin” is infested with zombies. So they must commit the perfect robbery before the United States Government wipes it out with many bombs. The first reviews are quite good and in Rotten tomatoes it has 78%, while in Metacritics it has 57.

Here are the first reviews of the film:

A baroque tapestry of blood, bullets and bones. He is never short of memorable images, even if their symbolism is so obvious that it feels like they’ve been shouted through a megaphone. Army of the Dead is fun and unpretentious, driven more by its action pieces than anything else. It’s a good enough formula, with the ingredients of a solid piece of pop confection, and that’s basically what Zack Snyder offers. It is very much a Zack Snyder production. Difficult to handle but absorbing, awash in crushing violence, forced dialogue, ridiculous needle drops bordering on the sublime, and a double-minded political subtext. Imagine the most glorious and horrible zombie orgy of excess. Now imagine that that is not enough and you will have a pretty good idea of ​​what is happening in Army of the Dead. It starts out great. But then it continues. And it takes itself more and more seriously. Zack Snyder has deftly understood the task and George A. Romero would be proud that the film visualist has not forgotten the political and social touch of his classic zombies.

Army of the dead will premiere in Netflix on May 21, 2021.

