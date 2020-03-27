In recent days, one of the big questions that all tennis fans have asked themselves is: Will these weeks count from number one to Novak Djokovic? The answer is no, and many recognized faces of this sport have already shown their criticism for this decision, claiming that Djokovic has been the big loser with this decision, since he was sure to maintain this position for several more weeks.

Brad Gilbert thinks the Serbian player has earned the right to count these number one weeks: “I know these words will make Roger Federer’s fans very angry, but I think the ATP should have let Novak Djokovic add to these weeks as world number one. He has earned the ranking and I am sure he was going to keep that position a few more months, since tournaments were coming where Nole defended few points compared to Rafa, his maximum pursuer. Nole was going to play the Indian Wells tournament. He was going to keep number one, and only falling before the semifinals and that Rafa winning the tournament would take him down to second place. If instead of freezing the ranking he had lost all the points he had earned the year before, Djokovic would keep number one until Wimbledon at least. It’s a shame for him that he won’t be adding these weeks, “he said in statements collected by ESPN.

Darren Cahill agrees with Gilbert in counting weeks as number one: “I think Djokovic should be counted for the weeks as well as Barty on the women’s circuit. I think Nole was going to keep this position for several weeks, since Nadal defended many points this spring on clay, his favorite surface. I don’t know when the circuit will return, but if he started on the hard court tour, Djokovic would start at a disadvantage by defending a good number of points. “

David Macpherson thinks that the ATP should change the scoring system on the circuit: “The ATP has done a good thing and is that it has decided to freeze the points. It is inconceivable to let the tennis players lose the points without having the opportunity to defend them on court. It would be an injustice if Thiem lost the points of Indian Wells or Rafa all the points With clay, I think that the ATP should work to change the point system. One should be made based on the results of the previous two years and not in twelve months. It is unfair that an injury player cannot play a tournament and lose all the points without being able to defend them on the track. I think the ATP should look at that, “he concluded.

