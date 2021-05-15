First criticism and reactions to the Disney film

‘Cruella’ doesn’t want comparisons to ‘Joker’

‘Cruella’ will hit theaters and at Disney + (at an additional cost) on May 28. There is nothing left, and there are already some lucky ones who have been able to see and write about the Disney film starring Emma Stone that narrates the origins of the iconic villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’. This is what some of them said after watching the movie.

Ian Sandwell of Digital Spy describes her as “a lot of fun.” He also states that: “There are questionable things in the ‘Cruella’ origin story that make it difficult to empathize with the villain we hate to love. Anyone who is concerned about the need for an origin story for Cruella de Vil will find things to get frustrated with, but there’s no denying that he has true style, incredible costumes, and some very good dogs. “

Erik Davis of Fandango describes it as the disneylization of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

While Joel Meares defines it as the union of this with ‘The witches’ and ‘Death feels so good’. In addition to strongly recommending the film, ask in a second tweet to do us a favor and watch it, safely, on the big screen.

Critic Scott Menzel calls it the surprise of the summer. He claims that Emma Stone is perfect as ‘Cruella’, that she is not for children because she is wild and dark and that her wardrobe and makeup is Oscar-worthy. It also highlights how it differs and its personality and quality compared to previous Disney Live-Action, defining it as a cross between ‘Batman Returns’ and the most cited reference, ‘The devil wears Prada’.

Other critics like Eric Italiano and Courtney Howard are also delighted with the film. Highlighting, like the rest, the interpretations of Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, as well as the costumes and makeup.

Finally, Grace Randolph confirms the theory that yes, ‘Cruella’ is the first officially LGTBI character from Disney thanks to this film.

