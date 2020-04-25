President Donald Trump said his country has “tremendous ability” to produce respirators, and that he will ship to seven countries, including Mexico.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first kit to test for coronavirus at home, announced US President Donald Trump.

“The FDA has approved the first Covid-19 Home Test KitTrump said during the daily press conference of the coronavirus task force at the White House.

The president described the work of the FDA as “incredible”, and assured that in the United States “many tests are being done”, also for vaccines. “Things are going to happen very quickly,” he promised.

In this context, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn explained that lHome-made coronavirus tests require a doctor to order them and also their supervision.

“This is a test in which, under certain circumstances, with the supervision of a doctor, a test can be mailed to a patient and the patient can use the swab and then mail it in and get the results after a while.” Hahn said in an interview with CNN television.

On the other hand, Trump spoke about the possibility of the United States sending respirators to other countries and it has specified that the North American country and the states already have a “reserve” of them, so they can do it.

“I have spoken with leaders from various countries today and I have told them that we can send them respirators, we have tremendous capacity,” said the president, and listed Mexico, Honduras, Indonesia, France, Spain, Italy and, eventually, Germany.

Finally, the US president alluded to the economic reopening of his country and maintained that there is “evidence” that “the aggressive strategy” that his administration has carried out against the coronavirus “works”.

Europa Press