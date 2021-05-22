First COVID-19 detection dogs in the US are used at Miami food fair – Telemundo Miami (51)

The first four dogs “certified” in the US as COVID-19 detectors will begin work this weekend during a gastronomic festival that takes place on the beaches of the city of Miami Beach, reported Florida International University (FIU, for its acronym in English).

The dogs, trained by researchers from FIU’s International Forensic Research Institute (IFRI), “are the first in the country to be certified specifically for COVID-19,” the center said in a statement.

The dogs will work with the crowd attending the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which began this Thursday and runs through the weekend. Animals have been working on the FIU campus since January, originally to detect coronavirus on surfaces, but now they will do so with people.

Cobra, OneBetta, Mac and Hubble, trained to identify the smell produced by metabolic changes in those infected with the virus, will have the task of smelling the thousands of tourists who visit the festival this weekend in the city of Miami Beach.

Mac and Hubble, mixed breed puppies, will reinforce the work in the crowds. While Cobra, a Belgian Malinois Shepherd, and OneBetta, a Dutch Shepherd, will be at food festival entry points and those where they detect the presence of the disease will be offered a rapid COVID-19 test.

IFRI, FIU stressed, has decades of experience investigating detector dogs and identifying specific odor chemicals that dogs alert to in a wide variety of applications, including very low levels of microorganisms, as well as accelerators, coins, drugs, explosives, human odor, mold and mildew.

“We knew we could apply our proven research methods to canine COVID-19 detection by providing a valuable tool to protect the community,” said FIU COO Kenneth Furton, who founded IFRI and has chaired several national groups that develop National standards for dogs and sensors since 2004.

The canines were certified by a panel of external examiners, based on strict protocols established by the Scientific Working Group on Dog and Orthogonal Detector Guidelines (SWGDOG).

In Miami Beach where the gastronomic festival takes place, it has announced restrictions for the Memorial Day weekend, which is celebrated on May 31, to limit the number of people on the beach and controls access to the city, and avoid This is what happened on spring break in 2021.