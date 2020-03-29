The Secretary of Health of Guerrero, Carlos de la Peña Pintos, also reported that so far there are 10 confirmed cases, 48 ​​negatives and 52 suspects in the entity.

He Secretary of Health of Guerrero, Carlos de la Peña Pintos, unveiled this afternoon the first death of a patient with coronavirus in the entity.

Through a message that was broadcast on social networks, he also reported that so far there are 10 confirmed cases, 48 ​​negatives and 52 suspects.

The official explained that of these 10 people who tested positive for the disease, there is already one recovered in Acapulco and another in Chilpancingo, “after the quarantine, their results were negative.

“On the 27th (March) we came with seven cases, there are three more cases that are located in Acapulco,” said the secretary.

For his part, the state governor, Héctor Astudillo Flores, added that the population should follow hygiene recommendations such as washing their hands frequently with water, soap and antibacterial gel.

“Yesterday, the undersecretary of prevention and health promotion López-Gatell was very emphatic about the issue of staying home and I think it is important that everyone heed this recommendation to avoid contagion. You have to take great care of the family and you have to pay a lot of attention to older adults, ”he said. (Notimex)