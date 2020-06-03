Sanitary conditions have forced the study to postpone the first phase of closed tests.

Last year,Cryptic Studios and Perfect Worldannounced Magic: Legends, a massive RPG action game based on theMagic the Gathering universe. A little later, it was announced that the game would be available in free-to-play format in late 2020 on PC and in 2021 on consoles, going through a pre-testing phase. If you are interested in trying the game, take note: some players may download one soonclosed alpha.

“Originally, we announced that our first closed test of the game will take place in the spring, but the pandemic has turned the world upside down and our team is no exception,” explain those responsible on the official blog. “Cryptic, like other companies, had to pull themselves together to move all of their work muscle home in order to continue. This was a tough challenge for the studio’s top leadership, but one they were able to solve. Thanks to the team’s incredible efforts, the delays have not been dramatic and ourclosed tests and launchpublic will continue to be programmed tothis year“

There is no exact date for any of these events yet, but the first one will not be long in coming. “I am proud to announce that our first closed alpha will take place this June. We will invite15,000 – 20,000 peopleof those that have registered for beta since we opened registrations in December. The first test will take place under strictconfidentiality agreement, but we will continue to post blog posts and share broadcasts to shed light on what to expect when you become Blueprint Walkers in Magic: Legends. “

The original full entry includes all sorts of interesting details about thedevelopment process, making it a great read for the most curious. From the same website you also have a button to register for future testing phases, although it may be too late toget an invitationthis. Be that as it may, Magic: Legends seems like an interesting proposition for both RPG fans and the original card game. Its most differentiating feature is the idea that the skills available to us come from arandom card hand, so we will have to build a winning deck that allows us to cast the best spells when possible.

