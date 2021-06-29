First contact with the Citroën C5 X: understanding the most different car

Citroën’s return to the sedan segment could not be done otherwise. The new Citroën C5 X honors the brand’s tradition by innovating with different concepts, and therefore In our video analysis today we are going to discover what the Citroën C5 X looks like live and direct, discovering if everything that this car promises is fulfilled in reality and, above all, if this C5 X is the car you were looking for.

My colleague Juanma García Cámara brings you today a video in which he tells us the keys to this new C5 X. We are talking about a first contact where unfortunately we cannot tell you how this new model is going, but where we can. see and touch everything that brings this car to life. And this is precisely one of the most important aspects, since we are facing the best car that Citroën has manufactured in years, because the C5 X seeks to be the new reference model of the French brand.

In previous publications we have already explained the ins and outs of this recipe in which sedan, SUV and station wagon features are mixed, but in that mix also highlights the commitment to comfort, technology and space. Citroën wants to recover that essence so characteristic of its sedans, betting strongly on offering a level of comfort at the height of the best in its class, installing ergonomic seats, adaptive suspension and the shock absorbers with hydraulic stops already present in other models of the brand.

A different car, but interesting for those looking for a lot of space and comfort

Space, as we said at the beginning, will also be a key factor where the C5 X will seek to shine. To do this, with a 4,805 mm body length we enjoy a second row of seats with ample space available (2,785 mm wheelbase), plus a boot volume up to 545 liters. Thanks to its design similar to that of a family member, to access the trunk we have a large gate, which allows you to enjoy very wide access.

Its commercialization is expected for the second half of this year 2021It is interesting to know that the C5 X will be made in China. Its offer of mechanics will be composed of gasoline engines (from 130 to 180 hp) and plug-in hybrid versions (180 and 225 hp), although the arrival of micro-hybrid options is also expected in the future. We cannot buy the C5 X with a diesel engine, being the first Citroën to renounce this motorization since the brand intends that the bulk of the sales of this model go to the plug-in hybrid versions.