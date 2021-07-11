First contact with the Audi Q5 Sportback: the most dynamic Q5 is also the most interesting

The second generation of one of Audi’s most popular SUVs, the Audi Q5, hit the market at the end of 2016 with the firm intention of repeating the success of its predecessor, the first Q5, which arrived in 2008. After a minor update to commercial half-life at the end of 2020, now comes to us the second body of the Audi Q5, called Audi Q5 Sportback, which has already passed through our hands for a first contact.

It is clear that the demand for SUVs with a coupe approach is growing. For years BMWbecome the first premium brand to take the plunge and launch a vehicle of these characteristics. We are talking about the well-known BMW X6, a model that would later find continuity in the more compact BMW X4.

In the case of Audi, however, the coupe versions would later reach the SUV family thanks to the recent Audi Q3 Sportback, a model with which the brand with the four rings is already reaping notable success. In the case of the Audi Q5, this second body, with a coupe look, becomes the most dynamic and sporty option at a visual level, maintaining that yes all the good of the multipurpose mid-size SUV of the brand.

The design of the Audi Q5 Sportback

It is clear that the Audi Q5 Sportback is still fully recognizable as an Audi Q5, with a front traced to that of its more “conventional” brother in which the optical groups with LED technology and the prominent trapezoidal grille with 3-dimensional appliques. The logo of the brand also has more than generous dimensions, which deepen the feeling of “power” of the general design of the front.

The master lines of the Audi Q5 are also maintained on the side that, from the B-pillar, begins to show an evident drop and inclination of its roof, with a smaller glass surface to create a more sporty image. That lean becomes more apparent as the body progresses, reaching a rear with a more pronounced rear, more marked, than they do maintain family traits thanks to the use of the same optical groups -which can have OLED technology- and the same decorative moldings.

This Audi Q5 Sportback measures 4.69 meters long, thus maintaining the length of its more conventional brother. Despite the fall of the ceiling, in addition, It is just as tall (1.66 meters), also keeping the width of 1.89 meters intact compared to its brother more “square” body.

The interior of the Audi Q5 Sportback

If I go inside, the surprises do not appear: I find myself in the same cabin as the one shown in the more conventional Audi Q5, with simple but well-designed lines and very well-made materials that give this SUV a sensation of perceived quality of the best in its segment, getting ahead of models and rivals like the Mercedes GLC.

With the update that the Q5 received at the beginning of the year, the multimedia system changed to improve in speed and ease of use, a multimedia system that now also appears in the Sportback variant. For the rest, lThe most obvious changes refer to the space for the rear seats, where the height level is somewhat lower than that of its brother without coupe bodywork.

However, when accommodating myself in the rear seats to check its amplitude I have found a pleasant sensation of space that, honestly, I did not expect. Together with a luggage compartment with a capacity of up to 510 liters (40 less than in the conventional variant), the Audi Q5 Sportback remains a fully suitable vehicle as a family car for all types of use.

At the controls of the Audi Q5 Sportback

The cycle part of the Audi Q5 Sportback is the same as that of the Audi Q5, so that the platform is maintained, the mechanical configuration at the traction level, the suspension schemes or the performance of your engine. The only difference is in the standard suspension setting, somewhat stiffer in the case of the Sportback variants.

During my first contact I was able to drive the 45 TFSI petrol version, equipped with a 2.0 TFSI engine with 265 hp, quattro ultra all-wheel drive and S Tronic automatic transmission. Also associated with a system of light hybridization that allows you to obtain the ECO label from the DGT, I especially liked this version for its softness, also maintaining a level of thrust and performance more than enough to roll at high speed without any effort.

The insulation is still more than remarkable as in any high-end Audi, a feeling of isolation that allows you to circulate for hundreds and hundreds of kilometers without any type of fatigue. The Audi Q5 Sportback can be described, without a doubt, as a great wheeler. Equipped with tires ranging from 18 to 21 inches, the option of air suspension also gives it an extra versatility.

The range of the Audi Q5 Sportback

The Audi Q5 Sportback, which is already on sale in our country, has a generous standard equipment that includes, in any finish and engine, elements such as the LED headlights, the dual-zone automatic climate control, the Audi Digital Cockpit digital instrumentation with 12.3 “display, the 18-inch wheels, the electric boot lid or the MIB3 multimedia system with touch screen.

Obviously, as in any high-end Audi, the equipment possibilities are very very remarkable, since The Audi Q5 Sportback can optionally mount elements such as the aforementioned air suspension, the Matrix LED headlights, the aforementioned rear lights with OLED technology, wheels up to 21 inches, decorative moldings in different materials such as aluminum or unlacquered wood or different driver assistance packages.

At a mechanical level, the range of engines starts with diesel, with two variants of the 2.0 TDI engine with 163 hp (35 TDI) and 204 hp (40 TDI), the aforementioned 265 hp 2.0 TFSI gasoline engine bringing the 45 TFSI variant to life and two plug-in hybrid versions TFSIe with 300 hp (50 TFSIe) and 367 hp (55 TFSIe). For those looking for a more dynamic approach, there is also the option to get the SQ5 Sportback variant, equipped with a 3.0 TDI engine with 341 hp.

Except for the less powerful diesel version, the rest have quattro ultra all-wheel drive as standard, as well as a mild-hybrid, a system that evolves in the case of the plug-in hybrid versions to a complete electrical system powered by a 14.4 kWh capacity battery useful that, in addition, they obtain the ZERO label from the DGT.

Prices for the Audi Q5 Sportback start at € 55,080 for the Advanced 35 TDI variant, reaching € 82,160 in the case of the Audi SQ5 TDI Sportback.