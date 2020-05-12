“We finally see a ray of hope so that we can once again enjoy live music.” This is how we finished the note that spoke about the first concert with social distancing… Well, what a downer because everything is canceled.

The Arkansas governor, the venue that would bring the concert to life, said he did not meet the mandatory health standards for it to take place.

Travis McCready, frontman for country rock band Bishop Gunn, was set to deliver a “solo intimate acoustic performance” at Temple Live in Fort Smith. The condition was that the safety of all assistants and workers was 100% guaranteed.

Tickets could only be purchased in “fan capsules” from 2 to 12 seats, each of which will be about six feet from the next group, and the capacity of the site has been reduced to 80%.

The facial masks They would also be made available to anyone who needed one at the event. The temperature would be taken to all attendees at the entrance, they were taken bathroom use regulations, and even the place would be disinfected with mist sprayers before and after the event.

Now, despite all the steps taken to make this a safe concert, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said the concert does not meet Health Department directives.

“I appreciate that the venue owners work to enforce social estrangement and the use of masks to protect concert goers, but the concert remains outside the pandemic directive of the state ”, he wrote in a statement to the New York Times.

This decree bothered the organizers. So much so that Mike Brown, a representative of Temple Live, said the regulations are discriminatory because churches in the United States have different restrictions.

Concerts limit their audience to less than 50 people and they maintain a distance of six feet between the assistants. On the other hand, churches have no limits on the number of attendees allowed as long as they keep a healthy distance.

“The directive is discriminatory because the virus does not know if it is in the church, in a secondary school or in a music venue”Brown said. “It is not that I have anything against the church, but if you can go to a church and it is a public assembly, there is no difference. How is it okay for a group to have a public gathering and for a music venue not to have the same opportunity? ”, ended.