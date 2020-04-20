But it was not that role (that in the adult stage his father plays, Marlon Moreno) for which Brian initially presented ‘casting’. That he revealed himself, in an interview with Pulzo.

The actor assured this media that he aspired first was “to the character of Juan Mario Mejía, the son of Guillermo Mejía”. However, later the channel called him and asked him to test for the role he finally stayed with, that of the young antagonist.

For his part, who ended up getting into the shoes of Juan Mario Mejía was his colleague Edwin Maya.

Brian’s character has received dozens of comments on social networks for his black personality. Even some, who do not differentiate between fiction and reality, lor have insulted and criticized.

The truth is that Marlon Moreno’s son assured in the interview that he does not usually pay much attention to those comments, since there are even some who make them out of false profiles. However, also acknowledged that it was “hard” for him to record some of the aggressive scenes of his character.

“The girl’s were difficult”, Brian assured this portal, referring to one of the first scenes of the novel where he mistreats Analía, and that, additionally, he was hit by the weather, “the cold”, as part of that chapter, he confessed: “We recorded it about 5 in the morning ”in a municipality near Bogotá.

It is worth mentioning that Analía in childhood was called Ana Lucía and was played by the actress Maria Fernanda Duque, while in the adult stage the person in charge of giving it life was Carolina Gomez, who a few days ago also told Pulzo that one of the reasons why she agreed to be the protagonist was because represents the pain of victims of abuse and femicide.

And it is that Analía will seek to avenge the death of her mother, a woman who was not only murdered, but also raped by Guillermo León. His revenge will begin when he manages to become the adviser to the politician’s presidential campaign and, then, when he already has him at the top of the polls, he will begin to reveal his dark past, without knowing that he is his father.

Recommended video: Carolina Gómez’s reasons for accepting the role of ‘Analía’ in ‘Analía’s Revenge’

.