First case of Covid-19 detected in the Olympic Village

A few days before the Tokyo Olympics begin, the organizing committee reported that the first positive case of Coronavirus was detected in a resident of the Olympic Village.

As detailed in the report, he is a non-Japanese citizen, who is not an athlete and whose identity was not disclosed due to privacy concerns.

Also read: Chivas: Vucetich reveals new prospects in the Flock heading to Apertura 2021

It is the first positive confirmed among the teams that are in the residential complex located on one of the artificial islands of Tokyo Bay and which has been released when there are six days left until the opening ceremony of the event, at a time full resurgence of infections in the area of ​​the Japanese capital.

# LAST HOUR | The organizing committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games confirmed this Saturday the first positive for covid-19 among residents who are in the Olympic Village, according to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK. Https://t.co/3CFJHUr1pY – . News (@.noticias) July 17, 2021

The organizers are compiling information on the close contacts of the affected person, said its executive director, Toshiro Muto, when asked this Saturday at a press conference about the security of the Olympic Village.

“We are taking firm measures against the covid, even within the Villa. In addition, athletes in principle must undergo tests every day and now that there has been a positive, that person will be immediately isolated,” Muto said when summarizing the measures prevention measures adopted by the organization.

The Tokyo 2020 executive director said they will continue to take measures “so that athletes can feel safe at the Village.”

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: