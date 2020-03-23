First case of Coronavirus in MMA confirmed

Cristian Binda

The coronavirus has its first confirmed case in the MMA. Italian Cristian Binda, 42 years old. The fighter confirmed having contracted the disease and is hospitalized.

Through his social networks, he explained the situation he is experiencing, recounting moments of tension, and recommended that people follow preventive measures, at home.

“Hello guys. I want everyone to know that I am feeling better now. To sum up, after nine days of high fever and cough, I couldn’t breathe and had to give in and go to the hospital. I was admitted to the Sant’Anna Hospital in Como, and then transferred to Lanzo D’Intelvi. He was diagnosed with Pneumonia and obviously COVID-19. Now, I’m trying to get back to normal, to come back stronger than before. ” said Binda.

The European took the opportunity to make recommendations, with the intention of raising awareness in the world, especially Italians, on the importance of respecting the period of isolation.

“Two important things: Many people were concerned and sent me many messages. Please avoid doing that. I am tired just trying to answer everyone. And most importantly: Coronavirus is not a joke. Stay home. I was only one night at UTI and it’s worse than Dante’s “The Circle of Hell”. It is cutting the heart. Stay home and get through this together. Finally, I want to thank the entire Italian Health System, which is our pride. Now I have to rest, High Guard “ the fighter concluded.

Cristian debuted at MMA in 2006. Where he obtained a record of 11-10. He sees no action from 2016.

According to World Meter statistics, Italy have 63,927 cases, and 6077 deaths. Lagging behind China, what’s wrong with it 81,903 thousand cases.