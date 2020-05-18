Ecuador reported this Sunday the first case of coronavirus among the Waorani indigenous people of the Amazon, after a 17-year-old girl tested positive, according to the Ministry of Health.

The “first COVID case reported in the Waorani community” is about “a 17-year-old pregnant woman who started symptoms on May 4,” the ministry said in a statement.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Quito where “she is isolated,” the ministry said, without giving details about the patient’s health.

After learning of the case, the government, in coordination with indigenous leaders, assisted 40 people from the Miwaguno (Orellana) community, of about 140 inhabitants, with whom the woman had contact.

“17 citizens with a history of respiratory symptoms were found. To date, 6 of them have symptoms, so 20 rapid tests and a total of 7 nasopharyngeal swabs were performed,” said the Ministry of Health, without specifying the results of the exams.

Ecuador, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Latin America, has been confined for two months due to the coronavirus, which leaves some 33,000 cases, including more than 2,700 deaths.

Through a statement from the NGO Alliance for Human Rights of Ecuador, Waorani organizations expressed that the spread of the virus “could be catastrophic and highly lethal”, since the indigenous people “do not have defenses that allow them to resist and generate antibodies to combat various diseases, including this new virus. “

The NGO also warned about the danger that it implies for other indigenous communities.

“These clans often approach the Waorani communities, sometimes taking objects or touring the area, so the risk of their COVID-19 contagion is latent,” added the NGO statement.

More than 500 indigenous peoples, 66 of them in voluntary isolation, occupy seven million km2 of the Amazon jungle, shared by Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela, according to the Coordinator of the Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA).

The organization that groups indigenous people from the nine countries that share the Amazon two weeks ago asked the world for an urgent contribution of five million dollars to face the pandemic and prevent the extinction of their communities, guardians of the largest tropical forest.

Covid-19 leaves 26,500 cases, including 1,630 dead, in the Amazon basin, according to COICA figures.

Amazon communities are crucial guardians of biodiversity, which is recognized by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). They protect a forest area that keeps trapped around 200,000 million tons of carbon.