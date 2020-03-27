The case tested positive on a person from Mike Pence’s team

Notimex –

A member of the equipment from the vice president of U.S, Mike Pence, it gave positive to the test of coronavirus (COVID-19), becoming today the first case confirmed among officials of the White House.

“We were notified this afternoon that a member of the vice president’s office gave positive by coronavirus“said the Press Secretary of Mike Pence in a statement and added that neither the president of USANeither Donald Trump nor Pence have been in contact with this person recently.

The office of Mike Pence The corresponding protocol has already begun and it has begun to investigate who was in contact with the infected person to apply the corresponding isolation measures, Fox News reported. Until now, the position of the member of the White House diagnosed with COVID-19.

At a press conference for previous weeks, Trump named Mike Pence in charge of coordinating the equipment Contacting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as health institutions, hospitals, and states with cases of coronavirus.

Until now, U.S has registered 16,656 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country, according to data presented by The New York Times, and, as of Friday afternoon, the pandemic has claimed 214 fatalities.