First cancellation of a Disney + original series: goodbye to ‘Chosen for Glory’

Cancellations also come to Disney +: The streaming platform has decided not to order a second season of ‘Chosen for Glory’. The series is a National Geographic original, but was distributed through Disney in October of last year. And it’s bad luck because last November Appian Way, Leonardo DiCaprio’s company, received $ 13.7 million to move the shoot from Florida to California, one of the largest financial incentives ever granted by the California Film Commission.

Its cancellation is the first cancellation of an original scripted series for Disney +, however it may not be its final end. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind its production, would be trying to sell it to TNT or HBO Max, both in previous agreements with WarnerMedia. It seems that the series had a moderate reception at its premiere and never even reached the top 10 of views. The media assures that the negotiations between WBTV and Disney included the idea of ​​completely renewing the cast to tackle a different mission in the 80s in search of a new approach and attract another audience.

What is it about?

The series is set in 1959 and examines both the origins of the American space program and what ended up being something of the first reality show in the country, with the first American astronauts to travel into space and their families instantly turned into celebrities. The eight-episode series is based on the novel “The Right Stuff” by Tom Wolfe, which was already translated into the cinema in 1983 in the film “Chosen for Glory” directed by Philip Kaufman. The story is based on what actually happened with the Mercury Program, which included six piloted missions in which astronauts could either die or make history. It stars Jake McDorman as Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard and Patrick J. Adams as John Glenn. The cast is completed by Colin O’Donoghue, Aaron Staton, James Lafferty, Micah Stock and Michael Trotter as

the rest of the Mercury Seven, plus Nora Zehetner, Eloise Mumford, Shannon Lucio, Patrick Fischler, Eric Ladin, Danny Strong, and Josh Cooke. They produce Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Mark Lafferty, who also served as showrunner. You can read our review here.