First call-up in the history of Spain without Real Madrid representation

05/24/2021

On at 13:09 CEST

EFE

The summons of Luis Enrique Martinez for Euro 2020 it will go down in history for being the first time that no Real Madrid player has been called up.

Physical problems suffered by Sergio Ramos, the captain of the Red in recent years, and Dani carvajal, as recognized by the coach of the national team, they have caused that he has not finally had any player from the white box. Nor has it arrived on time, with a lack of regularity and continuity, Marco Asensio.

“Two of the players who could have participated this season as Carvajal and Ramos would be in the call,” argued Luis Enrique at a press conference, in which he pointed out: “I do not make bobbin lace or to make some clubs or others happy. . I do not make the list based on that, I sincerely regret that these two Real Madrid players are not due to injuries “.

Never to date in World Cups and Euro Cups this fact had occurred. There was always at least one Real Madrid player, as happened in the universal appointment of Brazil 50 with Luis Molowny.

In the last major competition, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Julen lopetegui, that he was going to lead the team although in the end he did Fernando iron, were present from the white set Ramos, Carvajal, Nacho Fernández, Isco Alarcón, Asensio and Lucas Vázquez.