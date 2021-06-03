First call for Claudia Pina with the Absolute

06/03/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

Jenni Hermoso will not be in Jorge Vilda’s call due to physical problems. The forward of Fútbol Club Barcelona suffers from ankle discomfort that already suffered at the end of April. Last Tuesday he had to leave the field of play in the last match of the Primera Iberdrola against Atlético de Madrid. It will be Claudia Pina who will take her place in the call.

Next week, Pina could make her debut with La Roja in the two friendlies against Belgium and Denmark that are scheduled for June 10 and 15. The footballer is one of the most representative internationally after achieving ser Ballon d’Or and Golden Boot the year they won the World Cup with the U-17s, the first and the only one that the Spanish national team has achieved.

During this campaign he has had a transversal role with Sevilla. The player has established herself as a key figure in the team led by Cristian Toro, and the data backs it up. Pina has contested a total of 26 games, in which he has scored 9 goals and provided six assists.

In the concentration, which will begin next Monday, June 7, in Los Angeles de San Rafael, there will also be six other forwards: Esther, Nahikari, Marta Cardona, Mariona Caldentey, Lucía García and Alba Redondo.