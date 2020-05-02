Once the market had already discounted all the latest good news, such as the signing of the first phase of the trade agreement between the US and China, the lower probability of Brexit without an agreement and the lower geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, it has become relevant a new focus of uncertainty. It is a coronavirus whose first cases were diagnosed in China and which has already caused several deaths. Pandemic risk has driven equity indices to falls in the week from -3% in Asia (its worst week in eight months), from -1% in Europe, offset by good macro data, while the US posts progress, helped by earnings season (Nasdaq + 1%, flat S&P). In any case, it should be noted that these falls occur in the current environment of highs (historical in the US and annual in Europe and Asia), so it seems reasonable that the indices have taken a breather consolidating levels.

And since the problems do not come alone, Italian politics again gain prominence, with the resignation of Luigi Di Maio, leader of the Five Star Movement. Although he currently holds his position as foreign minister in the coalition government, there are significant doubts about who will be his successor at the head of the party. Di Maio’s resignation comes just a few days before regional elections are held in Emilia-Romagna this Sunday, with the polls pointing to a very bad result for his party (from 32% levels in the Mar-18 elections to just the 15%). In addition, these elections have an additional interest since it is a traditional stronghold of the left. The latest polls offer a very tight result between the candidate of the Northern League and the current president of the region. That is why its result will be read nationally to measure the future of the current government coalition.

This week we have also had the forecast revision by the IMF. It revised down global growth by -0.1 pp for both 2019 and 2020 to + 2.9% and + 3.3% respectively, and -0.2 pp for 2021 to + 3.4%. Despite this slight downward revision, it sees signs of stabilizing the cycle. With this week’s review, it aligns with the forecasts of the OECD and the European Commission for the 2019 figures, while still slightly above those of 2020 and 2021, picking up the signs of stabilization of the cycle that we have attended lately, with the signing of the first phase of the agreement between the US and China, the lower probability of a Brexit without an agreement and expansionary monetary policies. Still, growth would be smooth and below potential, in line with our baseline scenario.

We have had the first meeting of the year of the ECB that ended without changes in its monetary policy and where we must highlight its strategic reflection, the first since 2003, which could have implications for the definition of price stability (currently “below but close to 2% ”) and flexibility in its application, an exact end date has not been given, but it is expected for November-December. In this reflection, they will take into account the negative effects of low interest rate policy, which in the current environment seems to persist for a long time, at the same time that they could classify debt purchase programs as a conventional monetary policy measure.

This week we will be on the lookout for the coronavirus, with the celebration of Chinese New Year as the backdrop and which will keep the main Asian markets closed all week. It will also be a week marked by central banks, with meetings of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. As for the Fed, we do not expect significant changes in monetary policy in the coming months as the US economy continues to show solid growth, with strength in the labor market and without inflationary pressures, and fears about the global business cycle.

Regarding our vision of the markets, we consider that excess liquidity leads to a relativization of the risks that still persist on the cycle, in addition to the fact that the stock market is the asset that presents the best risk-return binomial at medium term.