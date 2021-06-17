First black hole storm discovered

The powerful energy emitted by black holes creates a galactic-scale stream of gas that destroys the interstellar medium that makes up stars.

Researchers using the Atacama Large Millimeter / Submillimeter Wave Array (ALMA) discovered a giant galaxy wind (HSC J124353.93 + 010038.5) caused by a supermassive black hole 13.1 billion years ago. A detailed analysis of the ALMA data revealed that it has a high speed gas flow that travels at 500 km / s. This gas stream has enough energy to drive stellar matter away from the galaxy and stop star formation activity.

This is the oldest example of a wind of this type ever observed, as it is happening less than 1 billion years after the birth of the universe and evidence that a huge black hole has had a significant impact on the growth of galaxies since the beginning of the history of the universe.

Astronomers believe that galaxies and black holes have grown and evolved together (coevolution) through some physical interaction and galactic winds can provide this kind of physical interaction between black holes and galaxies.

Supermassive black holes swallow large amounts of material. When the gravity of a black hole causes the material to move at high speed, it emits strong energy that can push the surrounding material outward. This is how the galactic wind is generated.

“We plan to observe many of these objects in the future, and we would like to clarify whether the primitive coevolution seen in these objects is an accurate picture overall. space at that time ”, explain the authors.