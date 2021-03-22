first Bitcoin ETF in Latin America and progresses migration to ETH 2.0

Among the notable news this week is the approval by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) of what will be the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) in cryptocurrencies in Latin America. The new product tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI), developed by Nasdaq and the Hashdex company.

On the other hand, the price of Bitcoin saw a slight decline this week, although remained in the ranges close to USD 60,000. On average, the pioneering cryptocurrency lost 3% of its value in seven days. At the time of writing this article, BTC is trading at USD 57,120, as reflected in the market price of Latin America and Spain, according to the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

These are the most outstanding news:

The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission authorized the launch of the exchange-traded fund for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies (ETF), introduced by crypto asset manager Hashdex. Its about first investment fund of this type to be born in Latin America. The product is presented as an option for institutional investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market. Meanwhile, in the United States the United States Securities and Exchange Commission recognized the request of the investment manager, VanEck, for the issuance of its first ETF.

This week the technical specifications that will allow merge Ethereum 1.0 and 2.0. These will allow the parallel operation of both networks, while the final migration takes place. Messari analyst Ryan Watkins believes that when the transition is complete, the price of ether (ETH) could exceed that of bitcoin. He considers that with the proof of stake model the network will be more secure, its economy will gain momentum and it will attract more users. In the opinion of Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, it is possible that some miners and users prefer to stick with the current version of the network and not switch to Ethereum 2.0, once the transition is made. This situation could generate a hard fork as in 2017, although he thinks that now the risks are lower.

Vitalik Buterin also published a security improvement proposal in which he proposes a change in the size of the Ethereum wallet addresses, from 20 to 32 bytes. The purpose is to prevent two different private keys from having access to the same public address. Meanwhile, the Ethermine pool activated a program, in beta version, to compensate for the decrease in income that EIP 1559 could generate for ETH miners. They are testing a MEV software (Maximal Extracted Value or Maximum Extracted Value) to generate commissions from arbitrage opportunities.

Amid the fever for non-fungible tokens, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo sold an NFT on Sorare’s fantasy football market. Your 2020-2021 Season Collectible traded for USD 289,920. On the other hand, the robot Sophia, the world’s most advanced artificial intelligence, will auction its digital creations in NFT format. At the same time, Elon Musk put up for auction a song about the NFTs and shortly after suspends the process; while actress Lindsay Lohan said she will use the funds from her collectibles to promote bitcoin. Also the characters of Star Wars, Marvel and the Wolf of Wall Street will have their NFT versions that will be sold on a decentralized film funding platform.

The Canadian companies Link Global Technologies, dedicated to mining bitcoins, and Neptune Digital Assets, specialized in blockchain technology, announced the joint construction, next April, of a bitcoin mining farm that will run on wind, solar and natural gas energy. They claim that their goal is to demonstrate that the future of mining is possible with green energy. This is an idea shared by the startup MintGreen, also focused on the so-called “green mining” of Bitcoin, which this week closed a round of seed financing led by CoinShares Ventures. The company will be dedicated to recycling the heat generated by mining equipment.

Six thousand owners of the cryptocurrency XRP filed a motion before a New York court requesting have a direct participation in the lawsuit against the company promoted by the Securities and Exchange Commission accusing her of trading securities. The users allege that they are not taken into account and that the executives accused by the SEC, Christian Larsen and Bradley Garlinghouse, are only defending their own interests.

DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology): can be translated as Distributed Ledger or Distributed Accounting. It is a distributed database in which data or transactions are registered in multiple nodes. A blockchain plus a network is a specific type of DLT that uses cryptography to organize that data into interlocking blocks.

