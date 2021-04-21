First Bank limits remittances in offer to block kimchi premium opportunists

Compartir

One of the largest commercial banks in South Korea, Woori , has aligned itself with the government’s efforts to restrict the flow of money abroad in cryptocurrency purchases by imposing limits on remittances made to individuals and companies based in China.

Woori was the first to blink after the government and financial regulators held crisis talks with bankers late last week. Seoul claims that South Korean domestic cryptocurrency exchange clients buy cryptocurrencies primarily from China-based sellers and then exchange these tokens on platforms such as Upbit Y Bithumb to take advantage of the premium call of kimchi

The latter is a phenomenon whereby increased demand has raised prices in domestic exchanges above world averages. In recent weeks, the discrepancy has increased to the 12% -18% mark and according to Scolkg data, the price difference for bitcoin (BTC) in the Upbit and Binance platforms It is currently around $ 6,900, which means that it is 12% more expensive to buy BTC in South Korea than in most other nations.

According to Yonhap and Chosun, Woori currently operates a fast remittance platform with UnionBank , one of the largest commercial banks in China. Previously, this platform allowed Woori’s clients to remit USD 5,000 in fiat per day with an annual limit of USD 50,000. But the new measures that will take effect immediately will limit remittances to USD 10,000 per month.

The fast shipping platform does not require customers to visit branches to transfer money abroad. And while Woori will continue to allow overseas remittances in excess of $ 10,000 to China, customers will now be required to go to branches and demonstrate why they need to make transfers and will not be able to use the express remittance platform to send these funds.

A spokesperson for the bank was quoted as saying that the new system would allow “employees to verify suspicious transactions” and that “limiting the fast remittance service was expected to prevent most suspicious cryptocurrency-related transactions.”

Woori added that the measure “would filter out a significant amount of illegal transactions.”

Other banks have yet to follow suit, but remittance limits, under South Korea’s current banking regulations, are imposed entirely at the discretion of individual banks.

