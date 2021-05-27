first and spectacular PS5 gameplay

Sony held another edition of the State of Play focused on Horizon Forbidden West. The Guerrilla Games proposal is not only one of the most anticipated titles of this year, it is also the banner exclusive to the PlayStation 5 in 2021. Thus, the revelation of its gameplay was a key moment for the strategy of the Japanese company. Fortunately for the players, the gameplay did everything expected. The game looks great on its PS5 version.

With the arrival of the first gameplay, of course, Guerrilla Games has shared multiple details of the world that awaits us. We go in parts. First, Horizon Forbidden West is set six months after the events that took place in Horizon Zero Dawn. Aloy, our protagonist, has traveled west with one goal: to investigate a plague as deadly as it is mysterious. However, the region is fraught with danger, strange tribes and deadly machines.

The good news for Aloy is that she will meet old acquaintances and, of course, new faces who will be willing to help. And it is that the protagonist needs to find an answer before the plague dawns on the entire planet.

Developing…

