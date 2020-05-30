First and second class women, the unfair reality of Quintana Roo

Although the state of Quintana Roo offers women opportunities for work and growth in labor, there is a huge gap of social injustice that endangers women women of the youngest federal entity in the country, and that is totally related to the decriminalization of abortion.

Every year between 750 thousand and 1 million abortions are performed in Mexico, according to the representative of Governance MX in Cancun, Silvia Chuc, being that just last year Oaxaca changed its laws to allow abortion, only in two states is the law decriminalized however, the serious issue is how and where these procedures considered a crime are carried out, generally in clandestine ones.

One of the most outstanding data of abortion in Quintana Roo, is that it is the state of the Yucatan peninsula with the most women who have traveled to Mexico City to have an abortion legally and safely.

On the other hand, violence against women in Quintana Roo continues with a constant concern, of 10 sexual attacks that are registered, 9 are against women and half of these are minors, many of them become pregnant.

In 2018, 34 babies, most of them newborns, were abandoned or thrown in the trash according to data from the Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo, accumulating 22 of these cases, the main suspicion of the authorities is related to possible violations and teenage pregnancies, these cases are registered in the periphery of the city or in subdivisions of social interest.

An adolescent without a comprehensive sexual education and who suffers from sexual violence, can hardly have access to contraceptive methods, much less to a termination of pregnancy, being that in her socioeconomic, physical and mental circumstances, she could lose her life due to having it or For trying to abort it, this is the reality of many women who make them “second class women” in the face of evident social injustice.

Abortions will continue to exist throughout the years, as has always happened throughout history, women with economic possibilities will continue to travel to Mexico City to carry out a termination of pregnancy and being these, the “first class women”, On the other hand, the “second class” who lack opportunities will continue to die, imprisoned for practicing an abortion or throwing the child in the trash.

For the fourth consecutive year, state deputies have the opportunity to change this situation by voting for the decriminalization of abortion, the proposal also prioritizes comprehensive sex education.

