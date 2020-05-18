Cover of the book ‘The long winter’, by Patricia Cazón.

The first time is the first time. Although that is only known with the passage of time. At the moment it happens, it is enough to already perceive the amount of new stimuli that arrive and to be able to store them in some remote place of memory. In times of social distance and football without fans in the stands, the synesthesia-like memory of what made football so attractive emerges strongly: the sensations it generated and, moreover, could be shared. The smells, the noise, the charged atmosphere …

As it is not yet known if the last time we went to a party was the last time we went to a game, we will have to wait a few years to read the newspapers that are being written today. Fortunately, there were those who already did it in their day. In The Long Winter (Libros del K.O.), the journalist Patricia Cazón dives into her childhood to bring back to the present that first time when, hand in hand with her father, she went to the stadium to watch the Cultural and Sports Leonesa play. The title refers to the more than four decades that the club was out of professional football, until its promotion to the Second Division in 2017.

With a lot of passion and some melancholy, Cazón draws up a personal story that connects with the contemporary history of the Leonese team and that identifies so many thousands of followers from all over the world whose teams aspire to glories other than titles. Only fans of clubs like Cultural know what fear of a goal is at the last minute, because it will usually be against it, or the anxiety generated by financial debts when a shield is about to disappear. And it also has a generational touch on that visit to the place where the old stadium was, where it happened that first time. Today, waiting to confirm whether the last time football was lived in a way that will not return, it acquires more value than ever.

