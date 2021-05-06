“First and last time”: Alejandra Guzmán in Venga la Alegría | Instagram

The singer Alejandra Guzmán reappeared in a well-known program, “Come the joy“in which he shared a new musical proposal,” First and last time “inspired by the challenges that destiny has presented him in the last days in his life.

Apparently for Alejandra Guzman , the denounced “Queen of Hearts“, there is no better therapy to face the penalties than to put them on paper and make it part of his new musical proposal as is the theme with which he reappeared in the morning recently.

It’s my way of reversing everything bad and getting something good out of all that, like when a shell gets dirt and a pearl comes back from all that dirt. And that’s all I’m doing out of all this crap, he assured.

It may interest you “With the two” Luis Miguel and the romance with Alejandra Guzmán

The controversies in the life of Alejandra Guzmán have not been easy to digest for the daughter of Enrique Guzmán and Silvia Pinal, who has starred in a strong controversy with her first-born Frida Sofía, however, her way of facing this and other situations is music .

According to the “rocker” it has been her career where she has found refuge and the way to turn bad into good by launching successful songs, many of which have consolidated her career for several years.

It was thus that the remembered interpreter of songs like “La Plaga”, “Mírala, Míralo”, “Eternamente bella”, “Mala Hierba”, etc., arrived on the program of the Ajusco television station and shared her most recent single and addressed the controversies with his daughter Frida sofia.

“The Queen of Rock” has taken the most recent statements from her only daughter, Frida Sofía, who in recent days accused her maternal grandfather, Enríque Guzmán, of having committed inappropriate behavior towards her from a very young age.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter who has not stopped surprising everyone after in her most recent activity on social networks, she decided to remove her last name Guzmán.

She is now the daughter of the actor and singer Gabriela Alejandra Guzmán Pinal, who has stood out in the music scene and recognized figure of the show, Alejandra Guzmán, who opened her heart to address the “toxic relationships” that she has sustained throughout his life.

The actress, who also launched her own biography on Amazon Prime, has acknowledged being a woman who has made several mistakes, which has also been reflected in each of her romantic relationships.

It may interest you Lie, Frida Sofía’s lawyer claims that Shanik is lying

The music diva assures that over the years she has managed to learn from them so as not to make the same mistakes.

You change with the years and what you teach are those mistakes, but in essence I remain the same. I believe that there are toxic relationships and when you realize that you are in one, of course you have the option to change, to move forward.

You can choose the best way for you: “Do not fall in love”, “Do not marry”, with a conscious head, you are already on the other side, “said” La Guzmán “.

It may interest you “Bad father?” Lucía Méndez claims Luis Miguel in the program

Don’t you believe in love anymore?

Despite the fact that the promoter of “Latin rock” has starred in intense and fleeting stories, she points out that she does believe in love, the problem is that “not all love is sincere, honest and loyal,” which is why the self-love and seek it within oneself.