American director Zack Snyder today shared the first preview of his version of League of Justice, usually referred to as the Snyder Cut, which has caused a stir on social networks.

In the teaser, which was published in Youtube, Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot, is shown discovering the villain Darkseid, the ruler of the planet Apokolips, in paintings inside what appears to be an underground cave.

During the discovery, Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) says in a voiceover: « The bell has already rung and they have heard it. In the dark, among the stars. Ding dong, the God is dead. »

The 34-second clip ends with a flashback battle scene and a shot of Darkseid, who was originally planned as the Justice League villain, but was replaced by Steppenwolf, his uncle, in the version released in theaters in 2017.

The Justice League version of Zack Snyder, Known to this day as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it will debut on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, HBO Max, next year.

The filmmaker tweeted that more images will be revealed during the DC FanDome, a virtual fan event to be held on August 22nd.

IT’S ALREADY OFFICIAL! DC FANDOME IS A REALITY. On August 22, all DC fans will be able to experience a @DCComics convention for the first time virtually and for free. Pic.twitter.com/Q0aRZkoG6s – Club DC Comics Spain (@ClubDCComicsESP)

June 16, 2020

Fans have long been calling for this new version to be released and HBO Max announced last month that its broadcast would be on 2021.

Snyder signed on to direct the original Justice League in 2014, but left the project when filming was nearly complete due to a serious family problem. It was then that Joss Whedon, the director of the first two films of the Marvel Studios Avengers, had the mission to finish the film.

The followers remained disappointed with the film and this one obtained unfavorable evaluations by the critics.

