First actor Patricio Castillo loses his life, he was 81 years old

Another news that leaves viewers and co-workers of the first actor Patricio Castillo in total sadness, because this April 15 the news of his departure was shared.

Patricio Castillo He was born on November 19, 1939 in Santiago, Chile, he was 81 years old when he left, he became the first Chilean actor nationalized as a Mexican to be recognized thanks to the projects in which he collaborated in Televisa, as well as Argos Comunicación and also Telemundo.

Although he was born in Chile, he was once again considered 100% Mexican, as Chabela Vargas would say “Mexicans are born where we are given the gift”, a phrase that many foreigners apply when they fall in love with the country and surely the actor and soap opera celebrity was one of them.

Even though much of his life was actor, He did not take this career from the beginning because he started his Biochemical Engineering career, but with time he decided to dedicate himself better to acting, perhaps it was something that he was even more passionate about, besides that he did it quite well.

Castillo arrived in Mexico in 1964 when he was 25 years old, thanks to the fact that he was acting in a theater company, he decided to stay in the country and did so until this April 15, his departure was due to a cause of a lung condition, as the actor suffered from lung cancer.

The news of his departure was shared through ANDA (National Association of Actors), social networks immediately began to share the sad news and some actors and well-known personalities also began to publish their condolences.

Thank you for your concern, I am hospitalized but thank God, it is not covid, I am stable, happy and grateful with life. And also impressed with the amount of things that can be invented. I repeat, I am stable and very happy. Thank you all “, last message he shared on Instagram.

On his Instagram account three days ago he shared a photograph where he stated that he was stable, thanked the concern that friends and colleagues as well as his followers felt towards him, today the publication has more than 2,000 like’s and also more of 200 comments dedicated to his sad departure.

Throughout his career, actor Patricio Castillo participated in a total of 23 TV soaps, as well as 7 television series, 2 plays in Mexico and in the area where it was developed even more, it was participating in films, these were a total of 34.

Important media as well as actors who at some point in their careers had the opportunity to live or work alongside Patricio shared their condolences on Twitter.

A long line of laments and photographs next to the actor managed to move hundreds of people who remember him for some of his participation, one of the most recent was the telenovela “La Mexicana y el Güero” starring Itatí Cantoral and Juan Soler.

Other Internet users mourn his departure and remember him for “My husband has more family”, where he was always supporting the young actors Emilio Osorio and Joaquín Bondoni, the couple known as the “Aristemo”, many considered him as a tender grandfather for both of them being who was also very aware of the fandom of both.

The actor Rafael Sánchez Navarro also shared a message dedicated to the first actor, there is no doubt that he was one of the most beloved personalities of the medium and without a doubt he will be one of the most missed, rest in Paz Patricio Castillo.