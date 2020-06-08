15 minutes. The Minneapolis city council announced this Sunday that it will dismantle the Police Department due to protests over the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of agents of that body.

In a demonstration in a central city park, 9 of the 12 councilors of the corporation, the majority of which are veto-proof, pledged to suspend funding for the Police Department. They will also establish a community-based public safety model, according to city media.

The local station of the Fox television network reported that the councilors decided to take this step after realizing the failure of the structural reform they had undertaken.

“It is clear that our surveillance system is not keeping our communities safe“This was stated by the president of the municipal council, Lisa Bender, Fox9 reported.

The council said in a statement that it will take “intermediate steps to end the Minneapolis Police Department.” In this sense, they announced that the process will be carried out through “budget and policy decisions in the coming weeks and months. “

And the mayor?

Speaking to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Bender said they intend to replace a traditional Police department with a broader and more comprehensive public security department. This should be oriented to violence prevention and serve the community.

Social and medical workers would be integrated into this new concept of public security department. The idea: respond with a different approach to situations that until now were left to the police, said Bender.

For his part, the mayor of Minneapolis, Democrat Jacob Frey was opposed to dismantling the Police Department. In fact, he opposed suspending funding for that body.

Since Floyd’s death on May 25, the United States has registered a wave of protests against police violence that reached 650 cities in the country’s 50 states.