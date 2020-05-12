15 minutes. The National Hurricane Center (CNH) of the United States (US) reported on Tuesday a low pressure system that may have cyclonic characteristics this weekend about 200 miles (321 kilometers) northeast of the Bahamas.

According to a graph published on the CNH page, the probability of a cyclone forming in five days is 50%.

Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season does not begin until June 1. However, in the last two years storms with the following names have formed: Andrea (2019) and Alberto (2018).

The private meteorological services company AccuWeather indicated that the low pressure area reported by the CNH “It can gain strength and perhaps lead to the first depression or even named storm” 2020.

Storm Arthur

According to the list of names created by the World Meteorological Organization for this year, the storm would be called Arthur.

“I think we are going to deal with a system that has the potential to become a subtropical system or a weak tropical system this weekend and the week after,” said Dan Kottlowski, AccuWeather’s chief hurricane expert.

The team led by Kottlowski added that in the Atlantic basin there could be two possible tropical storms to leave a range of 14 to 20, of which between 7 and 11 will become hurricanes, also two more.

The worst news is that four to six of those hurricanes will hit category three or more (in the previous forecast they were two to four).

According to the AccuWeather meteorology team, four to six of the named tropical systems could directly impact the continental United States, Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands.

Hurricanes

Those forecasts are cause for concern in Florida, where there is fear that efforts focused on the COVID-19 pandemic will reduce what is needed to properly prepare for hurricanes, not to mention the additional damage that hurricane damage can cause to its hit economy. .

The official hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.

The past four seasons have recorded above-normal activity.

Pandemic

Florida Director of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz is working with FEMA, the federal agency for those issues, on possible changes to be made to cyclone evacuation and shelter plans due to COVID-19.

According to statements published last week, they are thinking of shelters only for infected people and ordering some people to stay at home instead of evacuating their homes.

Since March 1, more than 41,000 cases of COVID-19 and almost 1,800 deaths were recorded in Florida, according to official data.