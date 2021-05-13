Netflix has revealed a video in original version with subtitles with the first 15 minutes of ‘Army of the dead‘, the first minutes of this film directed by Zack Snyder (‘ Watchmen ‘) in which we see, among other things, a zombie Elvis, melting faces and a very special cameo …

In the movie, a group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest heist ever in the city of Las Vegas right after an epidemic of the undead occurs. To do this, they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

Written by Joby Harold and Shay Hatten from a Snyder story, the cast is comprised of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro and Raúl Castillo.

The director has been working on this project since 2007, initially with Warner Bros. and later with Netflix, from where they have spared no expense, with a budget of around $ 70-90 million. Its premiere in theaters tomorrow, while the transmission platform will arrive a week later, on May 21.

