A mass of dry air prevails over the state of São Paulo on Tuesday and in the coming days. The nights and early nights will remain a little cold, but the afternoons are warm.

The sun should come out strong in all regions of São Paulo this Tuesday, April 21st. Only the Franca region, in the north of the state of São Paulo, can have rain showers between the afternoon and the night. In other areas of the state, including Big Sao Paulo, the weather is steady, with sun and without rain forecast.

There is a risk of fog at dawn on the São Paulo coast, in the Vale do Paraíba and Vale do Ribeira regions.

Possibility of cold record in the capital

The holiday of this Tuesday, April 21, may be a record cold in São Paulo. The capital of São Paulo may have the coldest dawn of the year so far. The current record for the lowest temperature this year is 14.2 ° C on April 10.

It must be a little cold during the nights and the early hours of the next days, but the temperature rises in the afternoons and it gets mild.

Dry week in SP

The weather in the state of São Paulo will remain dry, with a predominance of sun and no rain until the end of the week.

With dry air, the relative humidity can be very low, especially in the hottest hours of the day. Therefore, it is important to redouble the care with hydration.

The humidity levels of the fall a little more in all regions of São Paulo this Tuesday. Indexes close to 30% may be seen in many regions during the hottest hours of the day.

By measuring INMET – National Meteorological Institute – the relative humidity reached 33% at Mirante de Santana, in the north of the city of São Paulo. It was one of the driest places in the state of São Paulo this Monday!

If you already have breathing problems, take extra care with hydrating your nostrils and mouth in the coming days. Without rain, the humidity in the air throughout the state of São Paulo tends to drop, staying at around 30%, and even below this value, for a few hours during the day.

