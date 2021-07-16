Firm charms, Lyna Pérez poses from the back in a white swimsuit

Firm charms, Lyna Pérez poses on her back in a white swimsuit | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous american model Lyna Pérez is one of the most ardent content creators on the Internet right now in the social media and especially on Instagram platform in which it is one of the main influencers.

On this occasion the young woman was in charge of reminding us why the expert in swimsuits, putting on a swimsuit Colour White in a beautiful place posing with her back to the camera and of course showing her firm charms.

The photograph achieved more than 256,000 likes in just a few hours, as well as gathering many comments where users dedicate themselves to congratulating her and showing her their great support, as well as declaring their love for her at all times.

You may also be interested: Charms in a miniskirt, Lyna Pérez presents them in a great way

In the photo we can see that the Beautiful young a corridor with stairs is in a quite interesting place that is perfect for a session photographic and much more of the style that Lyna has.

Of course Alexa Dellanos She could not miss the opportunity and also came to comment on some faces with eyes in love, being one of her best friends and even considered one of the models that are most alike.

In case you didn’t know, Lyna also has her own exclusive content, where she considers herself to be in the real fun of doing live broadcasts, recording flirty videos, taking incredibly uncovered photos and practically the freest content she has.

CLICK HERE TO ENJOY THE COQUETA PHOTO

In their stories they have a video together in which they say we look like twins and they appear showing off in front of their cell phone camera, modeling and being flirtatious as only they know how to do it, apart from the fact that together they are an explosive combination.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Of course, she also asked us to support Alexa by following her and observing her content, in fact the two young women are very close and are always looking to spend time together and also create some collaborative entertainment pieces.

In Show News we will be bringing you only the best content, the most attractive photographs and the most intense Videos from Lyna Pérez, the beautiful American model who has managed to conquer the algorithm and reach more than 7.1 million users who already follow her.