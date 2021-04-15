Firm and forward! Salma Hayek wears a silhouette and something else | Instagram

The famous 54-year-old Salma Hayek decided to show off her enormous beauty once again on social media. Instagram was the witness of how the Mexican actress she wore her firm charms and in front with a spectacular dress with a pronounced neckline.

The star of films like Frida shared a photograph in which she looks more than elegant in a black dress with a very special neckline and so pronounced that her charms starred in the image and caught the eyes of many.

Salma Hayek Jimenez she posed for the photograph with an elegant red background and seated, all this while two hands offered her delicacies to taste; she looks indifferent to the proposals. The Hollywood star can be seen with a style like that of a true diva, in which the glamor stands out on all sides.

It may interest you: Dance for her fans, Daniella Chávez joins the famous trend

Salma’s black dress has a beautiful detail on her waist, softening it, and the young Hayek complemented her look with a pair of elegant earrings and a sparkling wristband. Carmine lips and Marilyn Monroe style hair made this image more than mythical.

This publication was made by the former Televisa star to wish his followers a good weekend; However, it would be more than good to admire so much beauty of the Veracruz actress in one place.

Have a nice weekend! Have a good weekend! ✨ , wrote Valentina Paloma’s mother next to the photograph.

The publication dates from January 31, 2020 and with it the wife of François-Henri Pinault got more than 800 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The followers of whoever began her career in Mexican soap operas did not take long to fill her with compliments such as “beautiful”, hearts and others in her comment box.

In her constant publications, the also producer of series such as Ugly Betty and Monarch She has proven to be a fairly simple woman, proud of her roots, who she is and how she looks in her 50s.

Salma Hayek does not stop surprising by sharing images of her face without makeup, her gray hair or her spectacular silhouette envied by 20-year-old girls. Her birthday is a more than special date for her followers since Hayek frequently celebrates it by sharing photographs where her anatomy becomes the protagonist and they shine for the little fabric in them.

It may interest you: For winning Hoy, they point out Venga La Alegría as scammers

Much has been said about how it was that this Mexican has reached so high in the entertainment world and they have come to light in programs such as Chisme No Like, loves of the Mexican that drove her in her career.

Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani shared that an important Telvisa executive, who decided leading roles and others in the company, fell deeply in love with Hayek and boosted her in her career, making her one of the favorites of telenovelas in Mexico.

It may interest you: The impressive premieres that Netflix has today April 15

It was said that the actress began to intervene in the interests of the family of said businessman, who was married and asked him to get away from the young Salma, which is why, they say, he sent her to the United States, where he began classes to specialize and look for opportunities in the Hollywood industry.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

They say that after a while, the famous woman ended the relationship and looked for other horizons that were increasingly successful and full of opportunities. Even the boxing champion at that time, Julio César Chávez, has appeared among his possible loves and has even shared a photograph together on social networks; Chávez wanted to highlight how proud he is that Salma Hayek puts Mexico on high with her work as an actress and her productions.