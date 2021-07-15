Fireworks at the Eiffel Tower; like this on July 14 in Paris

Thousands of people they went to the “Champs de Mars” in Paris to see the traditional fireworks for him Bastille Day, this July 14.

The crowd attended despite strict controls established due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mood between the audience was optimistic, although fewer people attended compared to other years.

It’s great to be here, even if there are only 15,000 of us, I think, “said Miguel Madrid from Paris.

Together to the Fireworks, the crowd was also able to enjoy a free live concert.

