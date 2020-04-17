Fires around the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant and elsewhere caused atmospheric pollution in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, to reach the worst levels in the world on Friday, giving residents one more reason to stay home amid the isolation of the coronavirus .

Residential buildings in Kiev are covered in smoke from forest fires near Chernobyl 4/17/2020 REUTERS / Gleb Garanich

According to the Swiss monitoring service IQAir, Kiev had the highest rate of air pollution in major global cities, ahead of China’s Hangzhou, Chongqing and Shanghai.

The fires and pollution did not pose any new radiation risk, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, despite the 1986 Chernobyl disaster dispersing clouds of nuclear material across most of Europe.

“Fog and smoke have formed in Kiev and the Kiev region. This does not create a chemical or radiological threat, the background radiation is within normal limits,” the folder said in a statement.

But the city’s nearly 3.7 million inhabitants were urged to stay at home – where most are already due to restrictions designed to contain the coronavirus – and to close the windows.

“This smoke can cause headaches, coughing, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, inflammation of the lining of the nose and larynx and a number of diseases and allergies,” added the ministry.

Police said a huge fire was deliberately started in the forests around Chernobyl earlier this month. It was extinguished this week, but new flames broke out on Thursday night, fanned by strong winds.

Forest fires have also been reported in the neighboring Jitomir region, destroying some houses and causing an automobile accident that killed several people.

On Friday, the state emergency service said there was no active fire around the Chernobyl station area or in Jitomir, although some dry vegetation is still burning over low heat.

The Chernobyl plant and the nearby abandoned city of Pripyat have become tourist attractions, especially since a US television miniseries about the incident was shown last year. The site is currently closed due to national isolation.

