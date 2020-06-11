Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 10, 2020, p. 25

Rio de Janeiro. When tens of thousands of fires broke out last year in the Amazon, the largest rain forest on the planet seemed more threatened than ever. However, the impending new burning season could be worse, with problems fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Firstly, because the large number of cut trees can cause even greater fires than last year.

In addition, because the smoke will cause a greater influx in emergencies due to respiratory diseases, in a region where hospitals are overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients.

And finally, because the two crises can feed into each other: the pandemic reduces personnel and the means to face forest fires, and these increase health problems.

In August of last year, the landscapes of the burning jungle caused a worldwide outcry and the smoke that came from the burned areas darkened the sky of Sao Paulo, which is located thousands of kilometers from that area.

The Amazon Institute for Environmental Research (IPAM) warned that burning, which begins in June with the dry season, may be much more devastating this year.

The fires are caused by illegal farmers and livestock keepers, thereby clearing the land after logging.

Last year, that process was left unfinished because the government, under strong internal and external pressure, sent the army to control the fires.

A deforested area of ​​at least 4,500 square kilometers in the Amazon, equivalent to three times the municipality of Sao Paulo, is ready for burning, writes the IPAM report.

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon totaled 1,843 square kilometers in the first five months of 2020, according to data from satellite observations, so that the 4,500 already ready to become ashes could double until August, according to estimates by scientists cited by the IPAM.

If only 60 percent of that area were burned, we would have a fire season similar to that of 2019. And if one hundred percent were burned, we would witness an unprecedented health calamity in the Amazon region, which would aggravate that caused by Covid- 19, he adds.

The fires last year raised a wave of criticism against President Jair Bolsonaro, a skeptic of climate change who seeks to legalize agricultural and mining activities in protected areas of the Amazon.

The president initially minimized the magnitude of the fires that devastated the area in a long dry season with high temperatures.

Finally, he decided to send the army, and the strategy paid off, at least in the short term.

In many areas where I have worked, all that remains is to burn, but the forest has already been felled. Then the story can be seen from another angle: when will they burn it ?, says Erika Berenguer, specialist in Amazonian subjects at the universities of Oxford and Lancaster.

If that entire area is burned now, we will have respiratory diseases caused by smoke and Covid-19. A filthy situation! Exclaimed Berenguer to the Afp news agency.

Brazil, which has 60 percent of the Amazon rainforest, is the third country with the highest number of deaths from the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Amazon region was particularly hit by the disease; its hospitals are overwhelmed and indigenous populations are particularly exposed to ailments brought from abroad.

The Amazonas state, with a surface that triples that of Spain, only has an intensive care unit in its capital, Manaus.

The municipal services were forced to carry out burials in mass graves and to keep corpses in refrigerated trucks pending the burial.

The pandemic further reduced the ability to curb deforestation.

While health personnel and police forces are engaged in fighting the virus, the bandits remain in quarantine. There is a lack of control in this matter, linked to the Covid-19 crisis, IPAM director André Guimaraes told the O Globo newspaper.