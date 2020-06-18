The Amazon rainforest is going through a season of severe fires, which generate more pollution and attract the risk of respiratory diseases

An intense season of fires in the Amazon rainforest this year could overwhelm health systems and lead to unnecessary deaths, including deaths from coronavirusAs pollution worsens respiratory conditions, public health experts said Wednesday.

The fires Forests destroy thousands of hectares of Amazon rainforest in Latin America every year. As the high season of conflagrations approaches, experts say that intense flames and the particles they emit could exacerbate infections from coronavirus.

Harvey Fineberg, former president of the United States Institute of Medicine, told reporters at a virtual press conference that particles from fires can cause risk of these diseases.

It is well established that chronic exposure to these small particles increases the risk of respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases and premature death

Infections coronavirus in Latin America they exceed 1.7 million and more than 83,500 people have died in the region, according to a . count.

Manaus, a city of 2 million people in the heart of the Amazon Brazilian, has already been heavily affected by the virus, with massive burials necessary to keep up with the increasing deaths.

Across the border, the Colombian department of Amazonas has also struggled with high rates of infections from coronavirus. The region has a population of around 66,000 people and has reported more than 2,100 cases.

Fears about the effects of pollution during the pandemic of coronavirus They have also been heard in Chile, and experts warn of a « perfect storm » as a cold winter causes people to burn more wood, especially in the south of the country.

An increase in hospitalizations for respiratory diseases after fires foresters would put additional pressure on hospitals that are already struggling with the coronavirusHarcia University public health professor Marcia Castro said.

In addition to affecting communities in the Amazon, smoke particles can travel and cause problems elsewhere, he said.

An intense season of fires could have devastating consequences for public health with the unnecessary loss of many lives