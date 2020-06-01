Fires broke out near the White House, stores were looted in New York City and southern California, and a tanker truck advanced on protesters in Minneapolis, showing the United States’ difficulty in containing chaotic protests over racial and policing issues.

Protests against George Floyd’s death in Washingto, D.C. 5/31/2020 REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

National Guard soldiers were mobilized in 15 states and in Washington, D.C., in an attempt to stop a fifth night of violence on Sunday. The riots began with peaceful protests against the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis.

“I hate to see my city like this, but in the end we need justice,” said Jahvon Craven, 18, who was accompanying protesters on Interstate 35 in downtown Minneapolis just before the 8 pm curfew came into effect .

Video footage of May 25 showed a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on 46-year-old Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes until he was killed.

His death caused revolt in a nation that is politically and racially divided during a polarized presidential campaign, reviving protests that have taken place several times in recent years in response to the murder of black Americans at the hands of the police.

Officials have imposed curfews in dozens of US cities, the highest number since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 – also during an election campaign and amid the turmoil of anti-war demonstrations.

President Donald Trump repudiated Floyd’s murder and promised justice, but he also described current protesters as “thugs”.

“Harden, Democratic mayors and governors,” Republican Trump tweeted on Sunday afternoon. “These people are ANARCHISTS. Call our National Guard NOW.”

In Louisville, Kentucky, WLKY-TV, a local CBS affiliate, reported that a man was shot dead by police earlier today. It was not clear whether he was protesting. Police said they were shot before the incident, according to WLKY.

In Washington, D.C., protesters started fires near the White House on Sunday. Smoke mingled with clouds of tear gas as the police strove to keep crowds shouting “George Floyd” from the area.

Protests also took place in Chicago, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Cleveland and Dallas.

