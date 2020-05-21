Mozilla announced that its Firefox Reality browser designed for virtual reality devices will be available to be used with Hololens 2 glasses and to be downloaded from the Microsoft Store. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Mozilla announced that its Firefox Reality browser designed for devices Virtual reality will be available to be used with Hololens 2 glasses and to be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

The browser, launched in 2018, was created by the company to provide users with a new VR interface experience.

Since that 2018, the company had enabled the browser to be downloaded through the official site, but since now the availability of the program for users has been extended.

In the Mozilla blog post, the company notes that "we are pleased to announce the first public launch of Firefox Reality in the Microsoft store. Since 2019, we have been working with the company to bring the mixed reality browser to the Hololens 2 platform."

Firefox Reality comes to Hololens 2 and Microsoft Store

On the other hand, Mozilla defines the browser as “an experimental program for a promising new platform, and this initial version focuses on exposing the powerful AR capabilities of Microsoft devices.”

Within the announcement, the company published a video showing the capabilities of the browser focused on virtual reality, explaining that “the pages can be loaded on AR or VR headsets, or on a 2D desktop, without requiring the developer create a personalized experience for each platform. ”

The company confirmed that its specialized team continues to work on improving the platform experience, implementing new WebXR modules to expand the capabilities of the web tool on the device.

To enhance this, Mozilla emphasizes that from now on “we encourage developers with access to Hololens 2 to give our new browser a spin and explore the potential to bring new experiences to the augmented reality web.”

In case you want to download Firefox Reality, the browser is already available in the official Microsoft store.

