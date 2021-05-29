Firefox adopts the Chrome spec for extensions

There has been talk of Manifest V3 for years, the third version of the specification for develop extensions for Chrome, whose most commented change has not been the improvements that Google implemented in favor of privacy, but the damage it causes to certain extensions, especially to ad blockers.

As in so many of the movements that the Internet giant makes regarding the technologies it introduces in its Chrome browser, the criticisms were not of much use and the company went ahead with the implementation of Manifest V3, even when the rest of the derivatives of Chromium took little time to disengage from the decision.

Basically, the same thing happened then that has happened now in relation to FLoC: Google praises it, pointing to the improvement of privacy that the invention will bring, while others reject it outright and choose to continue using traditional methods; And when we say the others, it’s everyone else that counts: Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera and Vivaldi.

In the case of FLoC, what is rejected is the technology that will free us from cookies, in exchange for transferring all control to Google; and in Manifest V3, what is done to maintain compatibility with extensions developed for Chrome without giving in to restrictions planned by Google, is to modify the corresponding code.

Now, what does Firefox have to do with all this? As veteran users of Mozilla’s browser will already know, the Quantum ‘effect’ brought with it unwanted collateral damage for all, such as the renewal of the extension system, leaving thousands of them on the way that can never be recovered, precisely because of how they were deeply integrated into the browser.

This integration, which is likely to cause serious security and privacy problems, is the main responsible for all the changes that have occurred with the extensions in web browsers on both sides. Likewise, the renewal applied by Mozilla had another justification: to resemble the development of extensions to that of Chrome.

The reason is obvious: the once king of extensions was no longer so and not complicating the developers more than necessary could mitigate the situation a bit. That’s what the adoption of Manifest V3 in Firefox is also about just announced by Mozilla: “maintain a high degree of compatibility that supports the development of multi-browser extensions.”

This does not mean, of course, that Firefox will stop using its own extensions or that it will be compatible with those of Chrome, only that developers will have it easier to adapt them to both browsers; Nor does it mean that it will be a feature that will be released tomorrow, as work has just begun and it is not expected to be fully ready until early next year.

On the other hand, Mozilla has aligned itself with the critical view that it does not support the limitations of Chrome and although it will assume the Manifest V3, it will not do so with its restrictions, specifically, with the new API that restricts the effectiveness of ad blockers. Alfgo that you don’t need either, by the way, since Firefox has, like Chrme, the best on the market.