Microsoft released a new version of the Edge Chromium browser in early June and began its deployment via Windows Update, beginning a transition that will conclude the removal of the original Edge.

The aggressive distribution of Edge Chromium On Windows 10 computers, including Windows Update, in the system startup settings or in the search tool, the rest of the rivals did not like it. Google has already proclaimed why you should not use it and now it is the turn of a different matter that concerns Firefox.

A group of Firefox users are reporting on reddit that the installation from Windows Update Import Mozilla browser data without consent. Some of these Firefox users decided to skip the Edge Premium initial setup process, only to find that, despite the wizard closing prematurely, the browser still collected data.

«I love to restart my computer to be taken by a forced tour of a browser that I will not use, that I have to force the task manager to close to escape it, and then discover that you have been copying my Firefox data without permission«, Explicitly describes a user.

Unless you close it through the task manager instead of doing the forced setup, in which case it will copy your data anyway, the worst part is most people will never know what they are doing because they will never get it back to open … I only reopened it because I noticed that it automatically connected to the browser when it was closing and I wanted to log out before not touching it again. At that moment I discovered that I had already copied my data from Firefox despite not performing the configuration process«, They explain.

Users who don’t want the new automatic Edge update in Windows can turn to the dedicated toolkit that Microsoft released in February. You can also remove the update from Windows Update, although in those cases you may have already captured the Firefox data.

Like it or not, Windows 10 users will have to “put up with” this Edge Chromium because the next version of the operating system will include it in its kernel and will be the default browser starting with Windows 10 20H2.