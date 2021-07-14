Firefox 90 arrives with functionality and security improvements

Firefox 90 It is the new version of Mozilla’s browser, a little scarce in terms of striking new features, but with several minor ones that are worth knowing.

In short, yes, Firefox 90 brings its little things, but none of them arouses a relevant interest, let alone special, like the one generated by its previous version, Firefox 89 and its renewed look and feel (not everyone liked it, but it cannot be denied that that was news and the rest nonsense).

What is Firefox 90? It introduces important changes, but if they go unnoticed -and never better said- as the background updates in Windows, which means that Firefox updates can now be applied even if the browser is not running. Another novelty of Firefox 90 for Windows is the new internal page «about: third-party«, Where to gather information about compatibility problems caused by third-party applications.

Already in the multiplatform field, Firefox 90 improves its capabilities in the safety side with support for Fetch Metadata Request Headers, a protection against cross-origin attacks such as Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF), Cross-Site Data Leaks (XS-Leaks) or Side Channel Attacks (Specter), the new version of the SmartBlock ‘throttle’, or the option to handle exceptions in HTTPS-only mode.

On the functionality side, Firefox 90 sticks to Chrome’s ways to open images and adds “Open image in a new tab” as a default option; and improves the function of printing to PDF, since from now on the documents created using this method will retain the functionality of the internal links. For the rest, Firefox 90 is dedicated to expanding support for WebRender, the next-generation browser renderer whose implementation is taking forever.

Finally, it should be remembered that if with Firefox 88 it was said goodbye to FTP supportWith Firefox 90 this has been totally eradicated from the browser forever: it can no longer be activated through advanced preferences. However, Mozilla communicated at the time the end of this feature, but also that the extension system would adapt to the change, so it is a matter of time before an extension appears with which to recover the lost functionality.