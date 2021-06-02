Firefox 89 wears ‘Proton’, its renewed visual aspect

The download and update of Firefox 89, a new stable version of Mozilla’s web browser for PC (Linux, Mac, Windows) that as usual arrives with hardly any news, due to its accelerated monthly release cycle. But many or few, what matters is that the changes it brings are of interest … and they are.

In fact, Firefox 89 stands out mainly for a single weighty novelty: the aesthetic, but also practical, renewal of the application interface. This is Firefox Proton, the new browser design that we already took a look at a couple of months ago, when it was still in development and half-implemented. And once finished, the result is …? To taste, we could summarize it.

Firefox 89 ‘Proton’

Mozilla says that it has redesigned “and modernized the core experience to be cleaner, more attractive and easier to use”, and the truth is that it is: at least in the opinion of the writer, Firefox 89 looks cleaner and elegant than ever … with exceptions, as subjective as the one expressed. Come by, see and judge for yourself. This is how they present this new look of Firefox 89…:

Toolbar

Main menu

Floating dialogs

Tabs

Firefox 89 completes its redesign with new icons, a new color palette “And a more consistent style throughout.” Other visual tweaks include in this case in favor of the integration of contextual menus in macOS, which also adds support for intelligent zoom with the Magic Mouse. And more notoriety for Total Cookie Protection, whose icon will be displayed in the address bar when appropriate.

And good? Do you like the new design of Firefox? Those eyelashes kill me, but maybe it’s all getting used to it. The rest looks very good.