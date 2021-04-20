Firefox 88 improves privacy and PDF support

It is now available Firefox 88, the new version of Mozilla’s web browser for PC (Linux, Mac, Windows) and Android, and although, as is customary since at the beginning of last year, a monthly release rate was chosen – it has recently been adopted by Chrome – the The novelties that it presents are scarce, but always worthy of mention.

According to the official release notes, the main novelty of Firefox 88 is the improvement in the PDF viewer module integrated into the browser, which now adds JavaScript support in forms, commonly used for verification and other interactive functions in documents. Also better print management, allowing you to set the units of the margins of the document to be printed.

Following the improvements implemented in its latest versions such as Total Cookie Protection or SmartBlock, Firefox 88 affects the reinforcement of privacy with a small change a priori, but more important than the brief line that they dedicate seems to indicate: the isolation of the window.name property on the source site, thus increasing the protection against data leaks when browsing between different sites. More information in this link.

Finally, an exclusive novelty for Linux… because both Windows and Mac already had it implemented: support to be able to zoom on touch screens with the pinch gesture.

However, not everything is adding and Firefox 88 also comes to “remove” things. Specifically, this new version disable FTP support, which will be completely removed from the browser later. Likewise, following the reorganization of the previous version, access to the screenshots disappear from page actions menu and from now on it can be found in the contextual menu or added as a direct access to the toolbar through the customization options.

With respect to Firefox 88 for Android, the news is much less if possible, highlighting a new function of suggestions by search engine and the correction of errors in the reproduction of videos in full screen or with the floating video mode (Picture-to -Picture or PiP).

Not much in general, but it is what has such an accelerated rate of development. On the other hand, Mozilla is already quite advanced in the work with Firefox Proton, the next redesign of the web browser that not everyone is liking. But we will have to wait until it is finished and can be tested in conditions to judge.