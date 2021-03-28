Firefly Station P2, a mini-PC ready for Android or Ubuntu

Firefly Station P2 It is a new mini-PC based on the Rockchip RK3568 SoC, ready to run with Android or Ubuntu and like alternatives of the same category, an interesting candidate to mount an in-house service, although the use that is given will depend on each one.

Because this mini-size PC is a world in itself and there are all kinds of them, from the most basic ones based only on the board and the rest you assemble yourself, to those that are already ready to install whatever you want. -or whatever is allowed- and put them to work. This is the case of Firefly Station P2, a proposal that has yet to go on the market, but which is striking due to the improvement in characteristics that it presents with respect to its previous version.

And is that the Firefly Station P2 is the renewal of the Firefly Station P1 launched last year, improving it in various sections. The least prominent at first glance, however, is the Rockchip RK3568 SoC, composed of a 1.8 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with Mali-G52 graphics that hardly provides an increase in gross power compared to the Rockchip RK3399 that was integrated in the previous version, despite being more modern.

But we are talking in both cases of low-end SoC and the new Rockchip RK3568 of the Firefly Station P2 is smaller and consumes around 30% less, so in relation to the device at hand, it is still a bad change. In addition, the Firefly Station P2 expands its memory support to 8 GB RAM, so that it will be possible to demand much more than the previous model, which remained in the middle.

In terms of connectivity, the Firefly Station P2 includes support for M.2 and SATA III storage drives, WiFi 6, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and two antenna connectors, an HDMI 2.0 port, 3.5mm input for audio, as well as ports USB Type-C (x1), USB 3.0 Type-A (x1), USB 2.0 Type-A (x2) and Serial. Governing all, the recommended operating systems are Androi 11 or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

.

Pricing and availability for the Firefly Station P2 have yet to be finalized, but its previous model remains on sale for $ 129.