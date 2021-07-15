Firefly Station M2, a mini-PC with Linux and affordable price

Firefly Station M2 is a small computer dedicated to basic tasks on the computer desk or for multimedia in the living room. It has support for GNU / Linux distributions like Ubuntu and others like Android and a price within the reach of any pocket.

Measuring 93.8 x 65 x 15.8mm (slightly larger than a credit card or Raspberry Pi with chassis), it can be placed anywhere and carried in a pocket. Its engine is a Rockchip RK3566A major improvement over the previous Station M1, offering more robust overall performance with 1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A55 quad-core CPUs, improved graphics with a Mali-G52, and a dedicated neural processing unit for gaming applications. hardware-accelerated artificial intelligence.

Other improvements of this Firefly Station M2 over the original model are the change from DDR3 memory to LPDDR5 (up to 8 Gbytes capacity) and an optional NVMe SSD that complements the eMMC storage that is included by default.

Connectivity has also improved, with Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5, a USB-C port for power and data, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0 video output that allows powering displays up to 4K, a 3-inch audio connector , 5mm and a microSD card reader. There is also an infrared receiver for use with a remote control that is sold separately.

Firefly Station M2, versions and prices

Firefly Station M2 is compatible with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Android, Buildroot + QT and Station OS (the multimedia center based on Android). As a launch promotion, Firefly offers two configurations on its website that it ships internationally:

2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage per $ 79. 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for $ 105.

Lighter and cheaper than other versions like the Station P2, users of these mini pocket computers will like them that can be taken anywhere for basic computing tasks or for home theater in the living room.