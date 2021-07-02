Firefighters try to put out a house fire that could have people inside – Telemundo Miami (51)

A large fire is reported this Friday morning in a Miami home, where several teams of firefighters have arrived to put out the flames and rescue people who could possibly be inside the place.

The authorities have said that in the house that is located at 2750 S River Drive in northwest Miami, babies could be trapped by bars that the house owns and with which firefighters are now struggling to enter the place.

From the Telemundo 51 helicopter, large smoke screens could be seen this morning that came from the house located very close to the Miami River. So far the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a note in progress, come back for more information.